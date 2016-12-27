‘Decide in 3 days on convict’s parole’

>Wait for relief> Manu Sharma’s plea asking for parole is pending with the government since October.>File phot

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the Delhi government to decide in three days the plea by Jessica Lall murder convict and lifer Manu Sharma regarding parole for three months to take his LLB examination.

“The government of National Capital Territory of Delhi is directed to dispose of the application/representation of the petitioner (Sharma) within three days from the date of receipt of this order,” Justice Pratibha Rani said.

Semester exams

The court said the order passed by the government should be communicated immediately to the petitioner and his counsel through the jail superintendent. Sharma has sought three months' parole to enable him to appear for LLB second semester exams from December 31, attend his Personal Contact Programme and re-establish social ties.

Sharma's counsel said he also has to appear before the Registrar in Chandigarh on January 19 next year for registration of his marriage.

However, his plea asking for parole is pending with the government since October.

Diploma in Human rights

The convict, who has been given parole six times since September 2009, has completed a post-graduate diploma in Human Rights and is now pursuing a Bachelor's in Law course from Annamalai University, Chennai.

Acquittal

Sharma, the son of former Union Minister Venod Sharma, was awarded life imprisonment by the High Court in December 2006 for killing Jessica Lall in the year 1999.

The trial court had acquitted him but the order was later reversed by the Delhi High Court and the life sentence was eventually upheld by the Supreme Court in April 2010.