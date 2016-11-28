‘Cord blood preservation futile’

more-in

Many parents these days opt to preserve the umbilical cord blood to protect their child against potential blood-related disorders, including leukemia, in the future.

However, experts at a recent press conference, called the exercise “futile”. S. P. Yadav, the paediatric haematologist at Medanta Hospital, said the possibility of utilising one’s own cord blood for transplant in haematological disorders was less than five per cent.

In that vein, stem cell research organisation Mycord has come up with umbilical cord blood banking. “Mycord advocates that all cord blood units stored as part of private banking be made available in a cord blood pool to find the best match for a patient,” said Lalit Jaiswal of the initiative.