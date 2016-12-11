‘Cop, judges should do jail duty’

more-in

Supreme Court judge Justice A. K. Sikri on Saturday pitched for sending police officers and judges on duty at jails and legal services authorities, respectively, to sensitise them towards prisoners.

He said this while addressing a gathering of inmates at the Tihar jail during a function held on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, organised by the Prison Department and the Delhi Legal Services Authority.

“We are sensitive towards your rights and wish that you should get it. I believe every police officer should be put on jail duty and judges should serve at legal services authority to sensitise them towards the prisoners,” he said.

Citing the 14 years’ vanvaas (exile) of Lord Rama, he suggested the inmates to utilise their time in captivity without thinking about reasons for being kept in jail.

Justice Sikri also interacted with the inmates. — PTI