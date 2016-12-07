‘Civic bodies lax on curbing garbage burning’

more-in

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday pulled up land-owning agencies and the civic bodies in the Capital for not doing enough to stop the burning of waste

As per a 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal, all burning of waste - municipal solid waste or green waste - was banned and the local bodies were supposed to levy a fine of Rs.5,000 on those violating it.

At a meeting with representatives of the Revenue Department, the Delhi Development Authority, the civic bodies of Delhi, the Central Public Works Department, the PWD, the Traffic Police and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Mr. Hussain said that most of the agencies had “not taken adequate action” to rein in violators.

As per a Delhi government statement, the civic bodies were “not in a position to cite a single instance where the sanitary staff or horticulture staff were held responsible for failing to take action against burning of waste”.

Mr. Hussain asked the land-owning agencies and civic bodies to ramp up effort to curb the burning of waste, which contributes to Delhi’s already high levels of pollution in the winter.