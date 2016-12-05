‘Centre doesn’t have to raise dispute with foreign govt. over private claim’

more-in

: The Delhi High Court has held that the Centre is under no obligation to raise a dispute with a foreign government over claims of any individual.

The court made the statement while denying relief to a woman who had sought directions to the Centre to take action for the realisation of the money deposited by her deceased husband, an Indian National Army office, in his accounts with the General Post Office in Shanghai, China.

“The petitioner was unable to provide us with any specific obligation under which the Indian government has to pursue the private claims of the petitioner against a foreign government. The Indian government is under no obligation to raise a dispute with a foreign government in relation to the private claim of the petitioner by merely acknowledging the fact of a representation made by him/her,” said a Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal.

The Bench also noted that the petition suffered from delays as the woman had come to the court much after the cause of action, if any, arose.

Plea

The woman’s husband had died in 1979. In 2003, the woman made a representation to the Indian government for the release of the amounts lying deposited. Her claim was forwarded to the Indian Embassy in China.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Post Office in October 2003 informed the woman that her claim stood abandoned as the same was not registered within the assigned time after the issuance of the said policy of the Chinese government.

She moved the High Court in 2015, when a single-Judge Bench dismissed her appeal saying: “Merely because the Indian government, on a representation being made, has forwarded the claim of the petitioner to the Embassy of India in China would not create an obligation on the part of the Indian government to take further steps in the matter. The Indian government cannot raise a dispute with a foreign government qua the private claim of its citizens.”

‘Obligation’

She had then filed an appeal, saying the Indian government was under obligation to help emigrants under the Emigration Act, 1983.

It was also contended by her that “it is an established principle of international law that any property, particularly belonging to aliens, cannot be confiscated without just compensation...”