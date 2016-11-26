‘BJP put all its black money in property’

more-in

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Friday said the BJP invested crores of its ‘black money’ in real estate just a few days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes.

Referring to a news report, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said Sanjeev Chaurasia, a BJP MLA in Bihar, had admitted that land was bought in Bihar and other places in the first week of November.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Chadha said the land deals were made on behalf of BJP president Amit Shah.

“Some of the properties were even bought on behalf of Mr. Shah. The transactions were made in different forms, including cash. This clearly indicates that the BJP’s black moneywas used and Mr. Shah was involved,” Mr. Chadha said.

“The BJP also turned its black money white by making abnormal banking transactions weeks before the decision was announced,” Mr. Chadha said, adding that from July to September, there had been a sudden jump in deposit of money in banks, which “clearly indicates that the friends of BJP were informed in advance”.

The party leaders also attacked the Centre for turning the Reserve Bank of India into a “BJP mouthpiece”. Mr. Chadha said the RBI’s status as an institution beyond politicking had taken a hit due to the chaos in the wake of the demonetisation announced on November 8.

“Mr. Modi has turned the RBI into a BJP mouthpiece. It makes misleading statements in the public. Mr Modi has eroded the credibility of all institutions,” he said.