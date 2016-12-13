‘BJP, Congress not letting MLAs fund development works’

more-in

The BJP and Congress councillors in municipal corporations colluded to keep MLAs from carrying out development works, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Greater Kailash MLA and AAP Delhi unit secretary Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the BJP-ruled corporations had been complaining about lack of funds. In the past year, sanitation staff had gone on strike multiple times to protest the delay in being issued salaries.

“The corporations keep saying that they don’t have money. But when they do get the money, they misuse it or fail to use it and return it,” said Mr. Bharadwaj, referring to allocations from the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds.

Usually, MLAs use their funds to either get work done by agencies of the Delhi government or give the money to the corporations for specific projects. For projects to be carried out by the government agencies, the corporation concerned is required to give a no-objection certificate (NOC).

‘New projects not

taking off’

“For the past two years, the corporations have not been carrying out projects with MLALAD funds. Not only that, they are not issuing NOCs as well. As a result, projects like new streetlights, improvement of roads and parks, etc., are not being done,” said Mr. Bharadwaj.

He added that the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had passed a resolution telling officials not to allow MLA funds to be used and not to give NOCs.

The MLA also alleged that senior officials of the corporations had given incorrect information about the use of MLA funds when asked by the Delhi Assembly.

He added that the Question and Reference Committee of the Assembly would hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the “incorrect” information provided by the SDMC to a question he had posed. This meeting will be open to the media, Mr. Bharadwaj added, in the interest of transparency.

Eye on polls

With elections to the municipal corporations slated for April 2017, the BJP and Congress are preparing for the AAP to contest local polls in Delhi for the first time.

Ever since the AAP government came to power in February 2015, the municipal corporations and State government have locked horns over various issues.

The use of MLALAD funds for ‘voter-friendly’ projects like repair or roads and installation of park benches have become the latest flashpoint.