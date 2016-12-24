‘Anand Vihar exposed to worst pollution’

more-in

The levels of harmful pollutants that people are exposed to in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar were recently found to be two to four times higher than the ambient air pollution levels, which themselves are several times over the standards.

High exposure levels

As per the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), which measured real-time pollutant concentrations in and around Anand Vihar using hand-held devices, the exposure levels were much higher than what the ambient pollution levels suggest.

The CSE compared the hourly exposure and ambient levels of PM 2.5 on December 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on December 15 from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

With an inter-State bus terminus, the Ghazipur sanitary landfill and the NH-24 in the area, Anand Vihar tends to have the highest ambient air pollution levels in the city. But, the actual pollution people are exposed to is higher.

For instance, at Anand Vihar ISBT, the ambient concentration for PM2.5 was 153 micrograms per cubic metre, while the exposure monitoring level was 552 micrograms per cubic metre.

Over the safe limits

Both these values were well over the standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre. On top of the Ghazipur landfill, the exposure level for PM2.5 was a whopping 731 micrograms per cubic metre, or 12 times the safe level, while the ambient level was 261 micrograms per cubic metre. Behind the Ghazipur landfill, the exposure level of PM2.5 was found to be 506 micrograms per cubic metre, while the ambient level was 120 micrograms per cubic metre.

Anumita Roychowdhury, head of the CSE’s air pollution and clean transportation programme, said that area-wise plans could be created to reduce pollution by monitoring exposure levels. “We know that Anand Vihar is a hotspot when it comes to air pollution. By identifying the key causes, we can come up with micro-level strategies,” said Ms. Roychowdhury.

This data was presented to the office of the Lieutenant-Governor in the last weekly meeting on air pollution, she added.

Enhanced action needed

The CSE had recommended “immediate and enhanced action to stop smoke emissions from Ghazipur”.

For the Anand Vihar ISBT, the CSE suggested that the terminal area be paved and cleaned.

Ms. Roychowdhury said that emissions from nearby industrial areas at Patparganj and Sahibabad should be controlled to bring the level of particulate matter down.