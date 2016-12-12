‘Amateur photographers cannot jeopardise professional photography’

more-in

A number of collateral events, including workshops, film festivals and sessions on sustainable development, are being held as part of the month-long Habitat Photosphere 2016 exhibition at India Habitat Centre here.

At one such recent workshop on “Curating and Thinking about Photography in Exhibitions and Books”, Swiss curator and art historian Nathalie Herschdorfer shared her thoughts on relevance of professional photographers at a time when every amateur has a platform on social media. Essentially a photography curator by profession, she runs a fine arts museum at Le Locle, Switzerland.

She enjoys the diversity in photography that platforms like Instagram have brought in and supports the concept of “everyone is a photographer”. Despite this, she firmly believes that the space for professional photography is still present prominently. The curator also highlighted the fine line between “taking a picture” and “making a picture”.

“Millions of images bombard us on a daily basis — be it in print or on our gadgets. A professional photographer must know what is required to distinguish himself. Amateur photographers have been around since the invention of Kodak and user-friendly Polaroids, but they cannot jeopardise professional photography,” said Ms. Herschdorfer.

She also mentioned that rise in literacy pertaining to photography is a positive sign and will encourage passionate enthusiasts to pursue this as a profession. For most photographers, it’s quite difficult to establish themselves; photo walks and exhibitions provide a stage for budding shutterbugs to display their talent.

Although she isn’t aware of the Indian context, she claims that photographers across the globe tend to have a lot in common. She mentioned Dayanita Singh, the Indian artist and author, who has been actively publishing her works in Europe.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)