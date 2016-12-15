‘100 aam aadmi dental clinics set to be opened’

more-in

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government will set up around 100 dental clinics across the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the “Dental Health Utsav” here, Mr. Siodia said these clinics will offer minor procedures which, he said, will be a major step towards preventing oral diseases.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was also present, added: “We will set up around 100 aam aadmi dental clinics on the lines of mohalla clinics across the city.”

Govt responsibility

Endorsing him, Mr. Sisodia said the Capital’s residents need dental services and it was the government’s responsibility to prevent oral diseases.

“There must be aggressive campaigning in every street of Delhi to achieve the target,” Mr. Sisodia added.

Mahesh Verma, the Director-Principal of Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, where the event was held, said the role of the institute will be of an advisory nature. “We will assist the Department of Health in setting up the clinics. Besides the proposed dental clinics, there have been deliberations with the government to set up five branches of Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences to cater to the people of Delhi,” said Mr. Verma.