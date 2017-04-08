Youth killed in accident

more-in

A 27-year-old man was found dead near a brick kiln unit at Chinnathadagam on Friday morning. Investigations revealed that the man had fallen off his two-wheeler on Thursday night and died at the spot. The deceased, Thamizharasan of Dharmapuri, was a labourer at the brick kiln unit. Following the unexpected rain on Thursday night, Thamizharasan had rushed to the brick kiln unit to cover bricks with tarpaulin. However, Thamizharasan’s motorcycle reportedly skidded on the way and his head hit against a stone. He died on the spot.

Fire at SP office

A minor fire was reported at the office of Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore, on Thursday night. Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and put out the flames.

According to officials, a short circuit in the UPS had resulted to the fire. The new office complex was recently inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Man gets life term

for murder

Tirupur Mahila Court Judge A. Mohammed Jiyaputheen on Thursday sentenced S. Ganesan (31), a former brick kiln worker, to life imprisonment for murdering his wife Vennila (25) in February 2015. The Judge also slapped 10 year rigorous imprisonment to Ganesan and his friend K. Pothumponnu (29), who was the second accused in the case, for concealing Vennila’s body. Ganesan murdered his wife with a wooden log at their house at Thalavaipattinam near here when she questioned his relationship with Pothumponnu. Both Ganesan and Pothumponnu were working in a brick kiln at Thadagam in Coimbatore.