The cyber crime wing of the city police cracked an online credit card scam with the help of a delivery boy attached to a leading e-commerce portal on Thursday. It is suspected that the accused and his accomplices could have misused credit cards and bought items to the value of a few lakh rupees.

Complaint

Cyber crime cell inspector P.N. Rajan said that they received a complaint from a delivery boy who suspected one of the persons to whom he was delivering a few items over the last few days.

On Thursday, he alerted the police that he was going to deliver a mobile phone and an LED television to the same customer and that he had asked him (delivery boy) to give it to him near Alankar Grand Hotel in Ram Nagar.

The police, who were there, caught the accused Mohammed Ashiq (23) of GM Nagar in Ukkadam red handed. But his accomplice Riyazuddin managed to escape.

After preliminary inquiries, the Inspector said that the accused had been involved in the scam for more than two months.

They managed to get basic details of the credit cards used by unknown persons, ordered for high-end electronic gadgets and got it delivered to them, without the knowledge of the card holders.

They got the products delivered on the road at various locations, stating that their office and house was close by.

The police suspect the hand of persons working for financial institutions in the fraud.

They were trying to get back the things purchased by the accused to ascertain the value of the fraud.

A case was registered under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of Information Technology Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S. Lakshmi said that they were in the process of verifying the scam by matching the complaints that they had received over the last few days, to check if they were cheated by the person they had caught.