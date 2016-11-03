A house that was damaged in rain on Ramar Koil Street at Ukkadam in the city on Wednesday.–Photo: M. Periasamy

Two women were injured in a wall collapse at Kempatty Colony on Big Bazaar Street Police limits on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

The Police said that the mud wall of Karuppammal’s and Ponnammal’s house on Ramar Kovil Street collapsed around midnight.

The women, who were sleeping, were injured and rushed by neighbours to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Sisters

The women, sisters, were widows of Subramaniam.

Karuppammal is fruit vendor near the Ukkadam market and Ponnammal is a betel leaf vendor.