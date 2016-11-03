P. Gandhimathi (43), a resident of Indira Nagar at Ondipudur, was killed in an accident near the Anna Statue Junction on Avinashi Road on Wednesday morning.

The Police said that the incident involving Gandhimathi’s husband Palanisamy’s two-wheeler and a private bus took place when the couple was waiting at the signal.

The bus hit the two-wheeler from the rear. In the impact, the couple fell down and as the bus tried to move forward Gandhimathi came under the rear wheel, the Police said. She died on the spot.

Case registered

The Police have registered a case against the bus driver M. Murugan on charges of rash and negligent driving.