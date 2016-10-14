A woman was injured in an animal attack near Ottruvayal at Devarshola Town Panchayat in Gudalur on Thursday morning.

Forest Department officials from Gudalur Division, said that the victim M. Mary (37) was plucking tea leaves when the carnivore, suspected to be a leopard, attacked her. She sustained minor injuries on head.

Other workers rushed to her aid and managed to chase away the animal. The woman was taken to the Gudalur Government Hospital where she was treated for injuries.

Forest department officials said that they planned to install camera traps in the area to find out whether the animal was a leopard.