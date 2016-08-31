The Cyber Crime Cell managed to thwart an online fraud with the cooperation of a private bank. The police said that a college student from Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, advertised the sale of a new mobile phone on a popular photo and video sharing website.

A 23-year-old teacher from Town Hall got in touch with him on July 14.

He asked her to deposit money in a bank account. The teacher deposited Rs. 28,648 – in two instalments. But the youth did not dispatch the mobile phone and stopped answering her phone calls.

She approached the Cyber Crime Cell to get the money back. The bank froze his account and returned the money in the form of a demand draft to the victim.

Vehicle check

Transport Department officials have collected a fine of Rs. 1.31 lakh during a check in Coimbatore, Tirupur and The Nilgiris districts, on Monday and Tuesday. Of the 3,366 vehicles checked, 365 were fined for speeding.