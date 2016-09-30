: In the last six months, Tamil Nadu has evacuated 9,692 million units of wind energy, which is the highest in the last five years.

It had evacuated 9,487 million units in 2012-2013 and wind energy generation dipped to 5,869 million units last financial year.

According to K. Kasthurirangaian, chairman of Indian Wind Power Association, between April 1 and September 27, wind energy evacuation in the State was 1.7 times higher than the energy evacuated last year during the same period. “April to September are the peak windy months. About 80 per cent of wind energy generated in a year is during these months. So, this year, generation will only go up,” he said. Further, the winds have been good in the State so far and Tamil Nadu is now able to export power to States such as Goa, thanks to higher evacuation of wind energy. This would attract more investments in the wind energy sector in the coming months.