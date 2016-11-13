The Save Western Ghats Movement has planned to strengthen its base in the State by appointing a representative in each district.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the association held here.

Pioneers of the movement Kumar Kalanand Mani and Panudranga Hegde attended the meeting addressed by president of Osai K. Kalidasan, and N. Markandan, former Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram University.

Speakers at the meeting recalled the grounds on which the movement came into existence in 1987.

As a result of the continuous efforts of the association, panels were formed under the leadership of Madhav Gadgil and Kasturirangan Committee to formulate a frame work for the protection of the mountain. The meeting expressed concern over the State Governments’ completely ignoring the recommendations of both the panels.

Mr. Mani said that the recommendations of the Kasturirangan committee report should be implemented, as it formed by the Union Government and not environment activists.

He said that conserving the Western Ghats would ensure water supply for South India

Mr. Panduranga Hegde called for community led tourism instead of uncontrolled tourism.

Mr. Kalidasan promised to mobilise and consolidate the support of the stake holders for getting the panel recommendations implemented.