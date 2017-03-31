Western districts come together for better international air connectivity

A. Sakthivel, south region chairman of Federation of Indian Export Organisations, speaking at a meeting organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

more-in

Representatives of the trade and industry of seven western districts came together here on Thursday and formed Kongu Global Forum to work jointly for better international air connectivity to the region.

Vanitha Mohan, president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said the representatives who took part in the meeting on Thursday were from Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Pollachi, Udumalpet, Tirupur, Karur, and the Nilgiris. The forum will look at short-term and long-term measures to improve air connectivity to the region. The immediate focus will be on getting carrier traffic rights so that there is direct flight connectivity from Coimbatore to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Malaysia. “We hope this forum will enable us realise the long-term needs of the region.”

Another proposal under consideration was development of a greenfield airport here by identifying the required land.

C.R. Swaminathan, former chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region, said the other issue related to Coimbatore International Airport was expansion of the airport and acquiring land for it. This was with the State Government. “We will work with the State Government simultaneously. For the flight connectivity we will ask for appointment in New Delhi and jointly represent our needs,” he said.

According to A. Sakthivel, southern region chairman of Federation of Indian Export Organisation, the western districts contribute to 40 % of the State’s economy. “We need better air connectivity.”

Raja M. Shanmugam, president of Tirupur Exporters’ Association, said the Bengaluru airport officials had a meeting in Tirupur and have opened a facility to help exporters send goods (air cargo) directly to the airport.

“This revenue goes to Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu’s revenue will go up if the airport in Coimbatore is developed,” Ms. Mohan said.

According to G Prakash Reddy, airport director, Coimbatore International Airport, the cargo potential is huge in Coimbatore. Cargo is now sent only in the space available in the domestic flights and in the two international flights that come here. “We even return perishable cargo sometimes,” he pointed out. “One reason why international carriers are reluctant to come to Coimbatore is because the basic strip does not meet the safety norms. We need just about 50 acres immediately to expand the runway,” he said.

On the scope for smaller international carriers to operate here, he said it is possible as the flight to Colombo will be at 2.30 p.m. and the next landing of international flights will be in the early morning. There is a lot of time in between, he pointed out.