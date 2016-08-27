The vocational training centre at Ganga Spine Injury Rehabilitation Centre was inaugurated by Kavidasan, Director of Roots Industries, on Friday.

Director of the hospital and rehabilitation centre, Dr. S. Rajasekaran said that the Spine Injury Rehabilitation centre is the third one in the country and has so far rehabilitated over 300 patients from all over the country and from the neighbouring countries for the last one-and-a-half years. The centre has also provided more than Rs. one crore to rehabilitate 160 poor patients free of cost.

The vocational training centre established at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh will have experts to offer training in printing, computer designing and tailoring and this will help enable the patients earn their bread and butter.