VOC Ground brought under heavy security

The Police on Wednesday cordoned off VOC Grounds in view of protests across the state in support of the ongoing agitation by Tamil Nadu farmers seeking drought relief at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The police have laid barricades around the ground.

Senior officials said that the ground was closed based on intelligence inputs that youths might assemble at the place to extend solidarity to farmers. VOC Grounds was a major venue for the mass protest in support of jallikattu in January.

With security tightened at VOC Grounds, a group of youngsters gathered at Race Course and staged a demonstration supporting farmers. They held placards demanding Central Government to render justice to farmers. Officials from the Race Course police station held talks with the youths and asked them to vacate the place.

The police said that 26 people were arrested and removed from the spot as they continued the demonstration. The police said that the arrested persons were members of Sigaram Foundation.