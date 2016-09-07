Vinayaka Chathurthi: traffic diversions announced

The police have made arrangements for similar traffic diversions for the major processions to be taken out on Friday,

In view of the long processions to be carried out by various Hindu organisations in the city on Wednesday to immerse Vinayaka idols at Kurichi Tank and Kuniyamuthur Tank as part of the Vinayaka Chathurthi, the police have announced the following traffic diversions in the city on Wednesday.

Trucks, lorries and other heavy goods carriers will not be permitted to the city from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. From 1 p.m. all vehicles from Palakkad Road to Ukkadam should take the left at Kuniyamuthur Junction and can go to Ukkadam through Kulathupalayam, Ashram School and Puttu Vikki Road.

Buses and light motor vehicles from Ukkadam to Pollachi should go to Kurichi Junction, Podanur Kadaiveethi, Nanjundapuram Road, Ramanathapuram Junction, Singanallur, Vellalore, G.D. Tank, Chettipalayam Road and Eachanari and head to their destinations towards Pollachi.

All heavy vehicles from Pollachi that are passing through the city should avoid the city and should only use the Palakkad Bypass Road. All light motor vehicles from Pollachi to Coimbatore should take a diversion at Mahalakshmi Bakery Eachanari, Madukkarai Market Road, Pillayarpuram Junction, Palakkad Road and Athupalam and proceed to their destinations.

Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles from Pollachi to Coimbatore should take the left at the LIC Colony Junction, head to Madukkarai Market Road, Edayarpalayam Junction, reach Palakkad Road at Gnanapuram Junction near Nirmala Matha School and head to the city.

While fewer idols will be immersed on Thursday, September 8, the police have made arrangements for similar traffic diversions for the major processions to be taken out on Friday,

In Coimbatore district (excluding the city) various organisations and association will be immersing 1,300 idols. They will be taken out on a procession in as many as 25 places and immersed in various water bodies. All the processions will begin around 4 p.m. and conclude around 9 p.m.

The major processions will be in Pollachi and Mettupalayam towns. At Pollachi, the immersion processions will begin at Rajeshwari Hall and go through Thermutti, Venkatramana Street, Sub Court Junction, Bus Stand, Palakkad Road, Nallur Kaikaati, Jameenoothukuli and end at Ambarampalayam River.

At Mettupalayam, the procession will begin at the CTC Depot, passing through Cooperative Colony, Abirami Theatre, Bus Stand, Ooty Road and through Gandhi Maidhanam before ending at the Subramania Temple on the banks of Bhavani River, where the idols will be immersed.

The Nilgiris



In The Nilgiris, the idols will be taken on a procession and immersed on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Wednesday

Forty-six idols will be taken on a procession from Udhagamandalam to Kamaraj Sagar Dam through Lawley Institute, Charing Cross, Commercial Road, Blue Mountain Road, Mariamman Temple, Main Bazaar and Bus Stand Junction. These processions will be from 11.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Six idols from Ketti will be taken on a procession to Kamaraj Sagar Dam through Ketti Palada and Ellanalli from 11.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eighty idols from Kotagiri will be taken on a procession to Uyillatti River through Donnington, Kotagiri Bus Stand, Bazaar, Kambai Kadai, Old Police Station Road and Ram Chand from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Four idols from Thoothoor Mattam will be taken to Anajaneyar Palam at Kolakombai for immersion through the Kolakombai Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Thursday

Forty-five idols from Udhagamandalam will be taken to Kamaraj Sagar Dam for immersion through Devangar Kalyana Mandapam, Charing Cross, Commercial Road, Blue Mountain Road, Mariamman Temple, Main Bazaar and Bus Stand Junction from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Twenty-seven idols from Kotagiri to Uyillatti River through Donnington, Kotagiri Bus Stand, Bazaar, Kambai Kadai, Old Police Station Road and Ram Chand from 1.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sixty-one idols from Coonoor will be taken to Los Falls through Sim’s Park, Bedford, Mount Road and Bus Stand from 2.30 p.m. to

6 p.m.