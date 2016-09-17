Prices of tomatoes and small onion have gone up in the city as movement of trucks between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has been hit for the last few days.

M. Rajendran, president of Thyagi Kumaran Market Vegetable Merchants’ Association, said wholesale price of tomatoes used to be Rs. 5 a kg. It has shot up to Rs. 20 a kg now. This is because the main supply to Coimbatore is from Karnataka. In the case of small onion, the wholesale prices have gone up from Rs. 5 - Rs. 10 a kg to Rs. 20 a kg.

There is no supply of small onion from Karnataka and the merchants are buying only from Tamil Nadu farmers now, he said. In the case big onion, though the prices are low and supply is from Maharashtra, the lorries are not using the Karnataka route.

The vehicles are coming to Coimbatore via Andhra Pradesh and this has resulted in a slight increase in transportation cost.

The impact on prices and supply of vegetables could turn worse if the situation continued. Tamil Nadu is a major market for vegetable farmers in Karnataka and they will be affected, he said.