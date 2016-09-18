Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan was stalked here on Saturday by a person who claimed to be a party worker. The Coimbatore City Police detained the person and let him off after registering a case under Section 75 of the Coimbatore City Police Act.

According to sources, when Ms. Srinivasan and her supporters were at the Koniamman temple to offer prayers for the well being of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, R. Muthuvel (46) of Pattukottai approached her with a rose and tried to misbehave.

The party workers overpowered him and informed the police, who took him away to the Big Bazaar Police Station and registered a case.

Ms. Srinivasan said it was a too minor an incident to warrant a complaint. She would rather have him undergo psychological counselling as he seemed mentally disturbed. He had been troubling her for quite sometime through messages as well.

The police said that he stayed in Peelamedu and claimed to be working in a commercial establishment.

She was here to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday. Earlier, she laid the foundation for construction of two toilets for residents of Kallukuzhi in Puliakulam. Non-Government Organisation Deshbaktha is funding it. She also presented gold chains to a few children who were delivered at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday.