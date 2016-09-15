S. Dhanya (23) of Thennampalayam Road in Annur, on the outskirts of the city, was hacked to death in her house during late Wednesday.

According to the police, her parents had gone out when a boy from who was reportedly pursuing her is said to have committed the crime. Special teams were on the look out for the accused.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the girl’s family hails from Kerala and they were living in a rented house near UG Mahal on the Thennampalayam Road for the last 10 years. Her father is a tailor running a unit at home and her mother, a home maker.

Dhanya completed her B.Sc. (IT) course and was working in a private company at Sevoor Road for the last two years. It is learnt that a 27-year-old Muslim youth Jahir also hailing from Kerala was in love with her.

Though she did not reciprocate his love, he reportedly followed and disturbed her. The police said that people of the locality knew about it.

Meanwhile her parents got her engaged to a youth from Kerala and the marriage was to be solemnised in October. It is learnt that Wednesday being a holiday for Onam, Dhanya’s fiancé had come to see her and they went to a nearby temple and returned home.

Later that day, Dhanya’s father was unwell and the her parents left her in the house and went to a hospital for treatment. On returning home around 7 p.m. they were shocked to see Dhanya dead in pool of blood. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Her body was taken to the government hospital – where the post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Coimbatore District R.V. Ramya Bharathi visited the place and conducted preliminary investigations.

Annur Police registered a case against the accused under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother.

Two special teams have gone to Palakkad to nab the accused. Police sources said that Jahir consumed poison after murdering Dhanya and boarded a bus to Palakkad and is getting treated at a hospital in Palakkad.