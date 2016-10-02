As for the Sasikumar murder investigation was concerned, he was confident that the police would nab the accused.

Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan on Saturday called on the kin of those Hindu Munnani workers whom the Coimbatore police had arrested on charges of inciting violence during the September 23 funeral procession of slain leader C. Sasikumar.

Addressing reporters after meeting the relatives, he said that the police had arrested over 500 persons, including over 100 Hindu Munnani workers, in connection with the violence.

Many of those arrested were innocent.

The police should arrest those persons who actually indulged in violence and pelted stones at various establishments. The police action was condemnable and that he would take it up with the authorities concerned.

The arrest had hampered the local body poll campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party. As for the Sasikumar investigation was concerned, he was confident that they would nab the accused.