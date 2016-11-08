Special teams of the Coimbatore City Police have secured two more persons and are questioning them in connection with the robbery that took place at the house of a cotton merchant in Singanallur.

A 12-member gang posing as officials from the Income Tax Department entered the house of S. Basheer (35), a few days ago, and walked away with a locker containing jewellery weighing 150 sovereigns and Rs. 40 lakh.

Basheer on visiting the Income Tax office realised that imposters had duped him. Based on his complaint, the police arrested Basheer’s former employees Parameswaran, Salem, Loganathan and Rizwan and recovered 25 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs. 7.50 lakh. The police have now secured two persons - Jaffer Sherief of Ramanathapuram, and Kannan of KK Nagar in Madurai and recovered Rs. 3 lakh and 30 sovereigns of jewellery.

Suicide bid

Kanagamani (23), of MGR Nagar in Koilpalayam, on Sunday climbed a cell phone tower and threatened to jump to death because the parents of the girl he was in love with would not let them marry..

When Fire and Rescue Services personnel and police tried to climb the tower, he threatened to bite an electric wire. Following this, the power supply was disconnected. Later, Fire and Rescue Services personnel climbed the tower and persuaded the youth to speak to the girl’s family. He was let off with a warning.

Death threat

Tirupur: Hanuman Sena district president Nageswaran complained to the city police on Monday that he received a threat to his life over telephone. City Police Commissioner Sanjay Mathur told The Hindu that the matter was being inquired into.