Two persons were killed and eight others injured in a chain of accidents here on Sunday.

Sulur police said that the accident occurred around 1 a.m. and it involved a car and a lorry.

It is learnt that Shankar from Senthamangalam in Namakkal district was driving a cement-laden truck from Trichy to Coimbatore. Four students from a private engineering college in Nagercoil who went to Kerala on a tour were returning to their place in the opposite direction on the Trichy Road. The police said that both the vehicles collided at Sulur Kulatheri Road - Trichy Road Junction. The truck then went out of control and ran into a wholesale grocery shop. Karupannan (60) of Sulur, and Balaji (37) of Muthukaundanpudur, who had come to the shop for purchase and were standing in front of the shop were killed. Shopkeeper Thomas, two of his employees, truck driver and students were injured and were admitted to a hospital.

Found dead

R. Bajainath (29), a migrant labourer from Niyam village in Darbanga district, Bihar, was found dead at Arasur, near Sulur, on Sunday with his head smashed with a stone.

Sulur police said that the man could have been murdered the previous night.

He suffered injuries on his head, face, chest and shoulder. The police also found a stone with blood stains near the body.

Arrested

The Coimbatore District Police arrested Rangaraj (55), a money lender from Mannarkad in Kerala, on charges of murdering S. Rathinam (48), of Keeranatham. The police said that the woman was missing from February this year and a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by her husband Sundarraj.

Hacked to death

K. Hakkim (27), a resident of Ganapathy was hacked to death near Velan Theatre on the Sathy Road on Sunday night. Saravanampatti police suspected that he could have been murdered over a drunken brawl. His body was taken to CMCH for post-mortem.