The Vadavalli police arrested two persons for threatening a couple at knife point and taking away Rs. 26 lakh in cash and 30 sovereigns gold jewellery from them on October 2.

According to the police, K. Sundararajan (70), a theatre owner, and his wife were at home at Ramasamy Nagar, Vadavalli, when D. Babu of Selvapuram and C. Suryanarayanan of Ganapathy threatened them.

They asked the couple to arrange Rs. 2 crore and said that they would collect it on October 26. The couple did not approach the police initially as the duo threatened to kill them.

Two days later, they sought police help. On Wednesday, the police arrested Babu when he went to their house to collect money. Suryanarayanan, who was waiting near the house, was also arrested.