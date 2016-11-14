Preethi (5), daughter of Prabhakaran, and Bindu (6), daughter of Radhamani, his co-worker, who were playing inside a coir factory in Pollachi, were found drowned inside a water tank.

It is learnt that the children were playing in the vicinity and suddenly then went missing. Preethi, who was staying with the mother had come to her father’s work place for Deepavali festival.

Police suspect the children to have had an accidental fall into the ground level water tank and could have gone unnoticed. Police have registered a case of negligence causing death (304 A of IPC against Thirugnanam of the coir factory.

Fatally knocked down

Sivakami (42), wife of Ramachandran of Uppilipalayam in Singanallur who was riding pillion with her son to a place of worship at Sungam was fatally knocked down near Singanallur on Sunday morning. A speeding lorry knocked the motorcycle and the pillion rider was crushed to death. Police are questioning the lorry driver Sathishkumar.

Hurt in elephant attack

Vellingiri (48), who was irrigating a leased land at Ligapuram, near Sirumugai, in Mettupalayam was attacked by an elephant on Sunday.

The elephant lifted Vellingiri with its trunk and threw him away causing injuries. He has been admitted to a private hospital.

Woman duped

Two persons posing as police personnel under the pretext of helping an aged woman protect her jewellery, duped her of four-sovereign gold jewel in the city.

The police said Fathima Mary (66), of Rathinapuri area, was intercepted by two persons posing as police personnel and on the pretext of protecting her jewellery took them and packed it in a paper. On reaching home, when she opened the packet it had only stones.