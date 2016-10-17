The Coimbatore City Police have detained two more persons under Goondas Act to take the total number of persons detained since the September 23 violence to 14.

The police said that they had served the detention orders on Ukkadam resident Muthukumaravel (37) and Karthik (31) at the Vellore Central Prison, where they had been lodged.

On September 23, Coimbatore witnessed violence during the funeral procession of slain Hindu Munnani functionary C. Sasikumar.

Women found dead

Spinning mill worker V. Abirami (21) was found hanging inside one of the toilets attached to the workers quarters in a mill in Sulur. The Sulur police registered a case. The woman was a native of Usilampatti, near Madurai.

In another incident, T. Rajeswari (27) was found dead at her house in Sengadu Thottam in Sulur Police limits on Saturday. The incident came to light when her husband Mounasamy returned home.

He rushed her to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The police registered a case.

Motorist killed in accident

Palanisamy (65), a farmer of Muthur near Kinathukadavu, was killed in an accident on Pollachi-Coimbatore road on Saturday. The Kinathukadavu police said that he lost control over his two-wheeler, fell on the road, sustained head injuries.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Coimbatore, where he died.