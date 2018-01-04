Two-day agri fest from Saturday

more-in

Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore, is organising a two-day agri fest on January 6 and 7 on the college premises at Neelambur coinciding with the Pongal celebrations. ‘Velaan Thiruvizla - 2018’ hosts various events such as live demonstration of terrace gardening, green house cultivation etc.

Around 110 stalls related to agriculture will be set up and several sessions will be conducted for two days.

S. Manivannan, Principal Scientist, ICAR- Soil and Water Conservation Training Institute, Ooty, will inaugurate the fest on January 6 at 9 a.m.

The technical session will be conducted by M.P. Vasimalai, executive director of Dhan Foundation, on Rain water harvesting. The second session is on the advantages of native cattle by Dr. Shakthikanal, Aadhi and Puravai Muthu. The third session is on rooftop gardening by Dr. Suresh Babu, Professor, Department of Vegetable Crops, TNAU. The fourth session on Sewage water treatment using ‘Vettiver’ will be handled by Dr. Vincent. Dr. R. Murugesan, Superintending Engineer, Agricultural Engineering Department, Chennai, will be the chief guest for the valediction on January 7 at 3.30 p.m. K.M.S. Rajeshkumar, Managing Director, Farm Harvest, Salem will distribute the prizes.