Residents from Ikkarai Booluvampatti village staged a demonstration in front of the collectorate here on Saturday demanding protection of their land. They later presented a petition to the district administration authorities.

The residents said that the landlords of the village had under the Land Ceiling Act given away 44.30 acre to the government to be given to landless people. The government had in Februrary 1992 distributed the land to 46 persons, most of whom were tribals and from underprivileged sections of society.

But using their ignorance of law, many people from outside the district, politicians and even bureaucrats had duped them and encroached upon the land that was rightfully theirs. The dispute related to the illegal sale of the land was going on and officials were inquiring into it.

Those tribal residents who were not beneficiaries of the land allotment too were demanding the land. The district administration should stop those people and distribute land to the landless tribal people, they demanded.

