The case in which former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, Coimbatore. R. Radakrishnan was accused was split into two. The trial relating to amassing of wealth disproportionate to known sources of income is on. His wife has been named an accused in this second case as the properties were registered in her name. In the case of procurement of furniture, the prosecution listed 17 witnesses and 32 documents were marked as material evidence. Judge found the accused guilty and sentenced him to one year RI and Rs. 10,000 fine and another five years RI and Rs 1 lakh fine.