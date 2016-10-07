Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Salem Division, Southern Railways, Harishankar Verma, has said that Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) would inspect the Podanur- Pollachi gauge conversion in December or January next year.

Speaking to reporters after holding discussions with representatives of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore (ICCIC), here on Thursday, the DRM said that once the inspection is over train service would resume on the sector before the end of March 2017.

He said that an AC double decker day time train service between Coimbatore and Bengaluru would be introduced before Deepavali.

Regarding a night train to Bengaluru, he said that the time of operation would be decided based on the timetable of the South Western Railway and Southern Railways as the Bengaluru and Coimbatore come under these two different railway zones.

Earlier during the interaction, ICCIC president Vanitha Mohan pressed for expeditious introduction of night trains between Coimbatore and Bengaluru. She said that night trains would help the IT employees from Coimbatore working in Bengaluru to save a day in travelling. “Night connectivity will also put an end to fleecing by omni buses plying between the two cities,” she added.

ICCIC representatives also sought to increase in the stoppage time of the weekly trains connecting Coimbatore with North India. They said that those long distance trains stop for only two to five minutes at the Coimbatore junction.

CODISSIA president V. Sundaram sought facilities in trains that would help businessmen carry out their official works on the move or while waiting at railway stations.