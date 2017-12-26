Traffic hit following heavy arrival of tourists into Nilgiris

more-in

With Christmas Day falling on a Monday, tourists on a winter break poured into the Nilgiris during the weekend.

According to sources in the Horticulture Department, more than 40,000 people visited the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam while more than 15,000 people visited the Rose Garden since Saturday. The huge weekend crowds led to a surge in traffic, leading to traffic snarls in many parts of Udhagamandalam and Coonoor. The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, too, witnessed an increase in tourist footfall during the weekend.

Sources in the Tourism Department said that the Tamilnadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) hotels were also almost completely booked for the weekend and for the next few days, indicating that most hotels and restaurants made brisk business.

Officials said that the increase in the number of tourists in the towns could be expected till the first week of January, when schools and colleges begin reopening.

Many of the tourists visiting the Nilgiris are from Kerala and Karnataka. S Varghese, from Thiruvananthapuram, a first-time visitor to the Nilgiris who had come to the Government Botanical Garden with his family and friends, said that they had a difficult time finding a hotel room to stay at.

“The hotels, due to the increase in demand, have also raised prices and its becoming quite an expensive vacation,” he said.

Police were also kept on their toes throughout the extended weekend, to monitor and regulate traffic. Road work being carried out at many places across Udhagamandalam led to traffic slowing to a crawl around Commercial Road, Charring Cross, the Garden Road and also along the Ooty-Mysuru Road.

Coonoor town, too, witnessed heavier than usual traffic, with many places witnessing gridlocks throughout the weekend.

The police are sketching out plans to handle the flow of tourists, and the expected influx of more people into Udhagamandalam in the coming days, especially with the MGR centenary celebrations set to take place on December 30.