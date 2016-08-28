Traffic along the Udhagamandalam-Mettupalayam Road was disrupted for about five hours on Saturday as a giant tamarind tree fell across the road near Tan India (a private company) at 4 a.m. The police and fire and rescue services personnel said that the nearly 100-year-old tree didn’t cause any injury to anyone or damaged property.

Erosion of soil from near its roots might have resulted in the tree falling. By 8.30 a.m. some branches of the tree were removed, and vehicle movement resumed.