Traffic seems to be the main issue in Ward 77 that extends from the southern bund of Muthannan tank in the north to the Perur Road in the south. For vehicles proceeding from Gandhi Park to Selvapuram and areas south thereof or those moving through Selvapuram to Thadagam Road, the Chokkampudur Road and Ramamoorthy Road are congested and have two or three bottlenecks.

Adding to the problem is the fact that the roads are bus routes as well.

Plus, lorry drivers also prefer the road to move from Thadagam Road to Perur Road, says the area Councillor Latha Murugesan.

She says she has been urging the Coimbatore Corporation officials to look at an alternative route through Ramakrishnapuram to ease congestion on the stretch.

In the ward that extends from Periya Thambi Nagar in the west to Palanichamy Colony in the east, water supply is also an issue. The Corporation supplies Siruvani water from the Bharathi Park tank. Earlier it was alternate-day supply but it was once-in-six-day supply. The Councillor says that though there is no problem in the distribution.

In areas like Konar Thottam, SRS Layout and a few localities in Chokkampudur, the Corporation is yet to complete the drainage work. The Corporation did start the work in Konar Thottam but it stopped saying the gradient was conducive to evacuate the sewage, says resident G. Srinivasan.

In the Selvapuram North Housing Unit, the residents want the Corporation to lay fresh sewer lines as the existing ones are too old and unable to take the load. Every rainy season, one can find sewage stagnating in front of the apartments, complains resident N. Ganesan.

The Corporation should also complete road work in areas where it did not lay roads in the last five years, says resident G. Mathiazhagan.

On the street light, access to health centre and solid waste management, the residents say there is not much of a problem.