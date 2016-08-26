Udhagamandalam town Deputy Superintend of Police, A. Manikandan, speaking at a meeting for tourist guides in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

The police on Thursday organised a meeting of tourist guides in Udhagamandalam to explain ways to help the police prevent crimes.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Ooty Town, A. Manikandan, told them that a whatsapp group would be formed for the police and tourist guides to share information.

Even at night, nearly 75 guides are on the streets of Udhagamandalam waiting for tourists.

A proper use of their strength would be an added advantage for the police. “We have asked the guides to inform us if they come across persons moving around in a suspicious manner, and incidents like flesh trade, ” Mr. Manikandan said.

The guides were asked to treat tourists with dignity, as tourism is one of the main sources of livelihood of the citizens there.

Uniform

Guides were asked to wear their authorised blue uniform with maroon sweater and cap for making it easy for tourists to identify them.

The police will give them new identity cards.Guides said that many hotels were engaging their own persons as guides.

The police promised to take necessary steps to streamline the system.

The police have already organised meetings for commercial establishments, parking lot owners, and lorry owners associations to make parking space available for tourists.

Meetings will be held for autorickshaw and taxi drivers, and hoteliers too.

All the five police stations in the Ooty Town Sub Division have started distributing pamphlets to residents on tips to ensure safety of the people and their belongings.

The pamphlets with 23 safety tips bear the mobile numbers of the DSP, Inspector and Sub Inspectors concerned.