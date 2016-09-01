Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday selected three presentations from among 63 as the best proposals submitted for the Make Your City Smart competition, organised as part of the Smart Cities project.

The corporation had received several entries for the competition. Of those, it shortlisted 63. The people behind the 63 proposals made their 10-minute presentations at the SRP Ammani Ammal School in the morning before a panel of judges that included people from civil society and corporation staff.

Of the 10, the panel selected a few and sent those for the final round that was held on Wednesday evening. Sources said that architect Namrata Aror won the first prize, architect Niloffer won the second prize and social entrepreneur Antony Deepak won the third place. Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan gave away certificates and shields to the winners. The Corporation would also give Rs. 50,000 to the first prize winner, Rs. 30,000 to the second prize winner and Rs. 20,000 to the third prize winner.