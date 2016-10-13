Three persons were killed in an accident when the car in which they were travelling hit a bus on Mettupalayam Road on Wednesday evening. The deceased were identified as L. Askar Ali (22) of Sivanandha Colony, D. Manikandan (22) and Mohammed Sahib (20) of Kavundampalayam.

Thudiyalur Inspector S. Vetriventhan said that the accident took place at Vellakinar Pirivu near Thudiyalur. He said the private bus was heading to Mettupalayam from Coimbatore while the car came in the opposite direction. The bodies of the victims were taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Arrested

Pollachi East Police secured D. Anwar (38),a lodge owner in Pollachi, and was on the lookout for his accomplice for allegedly trying to murder P. Soosi (29). The police said that the woman was twice married and separated from her husbands and was having an extra marital affair with Anwar for about a year but was avoiding him for the last six months and was living alone.

It is learnt that during the late hours of Tuesday Anwar and his accomplice asked her to live with him and attacked her on her face with a knife when she refused. She was rushed to a private hospital in Pollachi.

Man dies of burns

D. Selvaraj (53) of AD Colony at Thottipalayam died of burn injuries and his wife Marathal (48) who was injured was under going treatment as their hut gutted on Monday night. The police said that the man was in an inebriated condition when he went home that night. The fire occurred when Selvaraj slept without putting off the cigarette butt.