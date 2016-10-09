take your pick:High-end cars and bikes on display at the ‘Auto Expo’ and (right) furnitures on display at the ‘Metroplus furniture fair’ at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex on Saturday. The events are organised by The Hindu in association with I Ads and Events.Photos: S. Siva Saravanan

The Hindu MetroPlus Life Style Show, and the furniture fair that began on Friday, and the Auto Expo that began on Saturday at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Grounds is proving to be a crowd puller. The shows are organised by The Hindu MetroPlus in association with I Ads & Events. All the three shows will get over on Sunday evening.

The Hindu MetroPlus Lifestyle show brings all lifestyle products and services under one roof in Hall B of CODISSIA complex with over 150 stalls. The products on display and sale include consumer electronics, home appliances, furnishings, bathroom fittings, kitchen accessories, arts and handicrafts, beauty and health care products in addition to jewellery, and textiles. All big brands have lined up. Kannan’s Kaapi is the coffee partners. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. Entry fee is Rs. 30.

Furniture fair

The furniture fair showcases the latest designs and trends in furniture, furnishings, home decor, handicrafts, modular kitchens, wardrobes, and decorative lightings spread over 150 stalls. The products on display include basic necessities to luxurious items. Leading brands have their stalls as well.

Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. Entry fee is Rs 30.

Auto Expo

Auto Expo 2016 for automotive lovers brings a line up of indigenous brands to high end and super car and bikes while there are display of regular passenger vehicles and motorcycles as well. The high end brands on display include Volvo, Jaguar, BMW and Harley Davidson and super cars include BMW i8, Cherokee, Wrangler, AudiQ7 and Audi R8. Super bikes on display include Triump Tiger, Ducati Panegelli, Ducati Multi Stroda, Beneli 650 GT.