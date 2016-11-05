The Thudiyalur police have detained T. Mahendran (31), S. Sathishkumar (27) and V. Mohanraj (26), all residents of NGGO Colony, Thudiyalur, under the Goondas Act. The police lodged them at the Vellore Central Prison.

One held

The Kattoor police have arrested S. Adhai (28) of Nagaland on pocket picking charges. The police said that the public caught him red handed when he attempted to flee after stealing Rs. 500 from Ramnagar resident Mano Singh near the mofussil bus stand on Thursday morning. The police registered a case and sent him to prison in judicial custody.

Man dies

Palakkad resident M. Krishna Chandran (55), who was knocked down by a speeding vehicle on October 24 and admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, succumbed to injuries on Thursday. The Traffic Investigation Wing Police, who had registered a case in this connection, said that they were yet to identify the vehicle involved in the accident or the driver.