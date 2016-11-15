When lorries bring vegetables to the wholesale markets in the city, the traders pay for the transport in cash. This amount is used by the lorry owners for fuel and small expenses.

Lorry owners were willing to operate for the traders as it was spot payment of cash. However, with the traders facing problems in availability of cash, they are unable to make payments to the lorry owners.

“The main issue is the withdrawal limit of Rs. 24,000 a week,” says one of the vegetable traders. “We need to pay for the transport, to the workers, and also to the farmers who bring vegetables to the market for spot sales. This amount is not adequate,” the trader adds.

With off-take of vegetables by the wholesale traders set to come down in the coming days, the use of vehicles will also come down.