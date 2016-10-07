The Hindu Metro Plus Lifestyle show 2016, the south India’s largest consumer fair, will be held at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Hall-B, from October 7 to 10.

The premier event brings in lifestyle products and services all under one roof for public and trade visitors.

The expo showcases consumer electronics, home appliances, furniture and furnishings, bathroom fittings, kitchen accessories, arts and handicrafts, beauty and health products, luxurious home needs and interiors, fashion products, textiles and jewellery and much more.

Major brands such as Sathya Electronics which includes Samsung, LG, Sony, Videocon, OG, Hitachi besides Prestige, Sunflame and ELGI Ultra will be on display.

Kannan’s kaapi will be the coffee partner.

The expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. and entry fee will be Rs.30 per person.

I Ads & Events is the event organiser.