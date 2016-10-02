There were panel discussions with doctors and experts on injury-free running, women and running, and cancer and physical fitness.

The big hall in CODISSIA hummed in anticipation of thousands of runners coming in through the day to pick up their running bibs and tee shirts for the Coimbatore Marathon 2016. Volunteers efficiently verified registration numbers and handed out running kits. A villu paatu session organised by the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF) raised awareness about breast cancer.

There were panel discussions with doctors and experts on injury-free running, women and running, and cancer and physical fitness. Seasoned runners as well as cancer survivors shared their experiences. A street play by students of PSG College raised awareness on cancer and the NGO Make a Difference had a flash mob.

Director of the Marathon Ramesh Ponnuswami said there were 1,000 volunteers to ensure the smooth running of the event. One of them is 46-year-old C.L. Uma, who started running in 2014. Since then, she has run Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysuru and Coimbatore. “Running is too good!” she said.

N. Valliappan started running when he was 44. And in just two years has also run several half and full marathons. “There are so many thrilling firsts. Either I better my timing, or increase my distance ...” Mr. Valliappan is in charge of online registrations. “The response this year was overwhelming. We had to close four days before the scheduled date and there was a 25 per cent hike in the number of registrations.”

The crowd swelled as men and women, old and young came in, all of them beaming. The carnival air was unmistakable. The motivation seemed high and it promises to be yet another hugely successful marathon this year for Coimbatore.