The Hindu Munnani has accused the People’s Union for Civil Liberties fact-finding team of attempting to create confusion in the minds of the people.

In a release issued here on Wednesday, the Munnani said that the team’s activities had created doubts that the team members could be Naxal sympathisers.

Did the team that was keen on finding facts visit Ambur after the violence there a few months ago or did it undertake a fact finding exercise after the murder of various Hindu Munnani leaders, it asked. If the Munnani was for violence, how come there was no problem for over 14 hours at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital when Sasikumar’s body was there, it further questioned.