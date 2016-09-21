As many as 19 professors who handled various subjects for the first batch of students at the Coimbatore Medical College (CMC) were honoured by the old students association of the college.

Aged between 80 and 93, they were among the nearly 50 retired professors of the college who were recognised as part of the Golden jubilee celebrations of the college.

The veteran doctors and professors were adorned with a shawl and were given mementos.

Experiences

Sharing their experiences, they said that the college was functioning from the PSG Arts College premises for a year (first year) as the CMC did not have a building on its own.

On completion of the present building and facilities the college was shifted.

Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital A. Edwin Joe appreciated the efforts of the doctors to recognise those who shaped them.

He asked the alumni to do something memorable for the present and future students of their college. Photo sessions and cultural programmes were organised as part of the celebration.

More than 400 alumni took part in the celebration. There was representation from all the batches.

Participants

Among the alumni and former faculty were renowned doctors who have established leading hospitals in the city.

The event was organised by the college with the initiation of T.M. Manikaraj, a paediatrician in the city, who was a student of the first batch.