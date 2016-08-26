Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) has received Business Membership Organisation (BMO) gold star accreditation, according to a press release from the association.

Parameters

Quality Council of India – NABET accreditation scheme for industry association or BMO was developed with guidance from the Union Ministry of MSMEs, SIDBI, and German Development Corporation. The accreditation parameters (for silver, gold, and diamond rating) reflect the transparency, accountability, capability, and credibility of the association.

TANSTIA received the accreditation at the National Quality Conclave held in New Delhi recently. This will enable the association to partner with governments, banks, national and international agencies, and buyers apart from taking part in interactions related to policy matters, according to the press release.