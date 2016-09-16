Various industrial organisations and associations have extended support to the dawn to dusk bandh call given by a majority of the political parties on Friday, condemning the attacks on Tamils and their properties in Karnataka during the recent riots in that State over the Cauvery River water sharing issue.

On Wednesday, about 40 students of the government law college here entered platform number 5 and 6 in Coimbatore Junction and blocked the Coimbatore-Thrissur passenger train (Train No. 56605) from 4.30 p.m. to 4.45 p.m. They were arrested and removed from the place by the Race Course Police.

Nine Tamil Desa Puratchi Iyakkam cadre were arrested for picketing the Oppanakara Street branch of Karnata Bank.

On Thursday, three organisations have announced rail blockade. This includes two at the Coimbatore Junction and one at the Podanur Railway Station. Organisations that would participate in the bandh were the Coimbatore Tirupur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association and Coimbatore Compressor Industries Association.

Security tightened

More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for security arrangements for the bandh in the city.

Senior police officers will hit the road as early as 4 a.m. and will be involved in patrolling till the bandh ends. Police personnel will be deployed at the bus stands, railway stations and important junctions.

Protection would be given for the establishments of Kannadigas, a senior police officer said. Efforts are on to ensure smooth functioning of government buses. The public can report untoward incidents or inconvenience by protesters by calling the police control room at ‘100’ or send a message to the whatsapp complaint number ‘8190000100’.